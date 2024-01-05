GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Owners of TSRTC hired buses call off strike

January 05, 2024 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Owners of buses hired by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation have agreed to suspend their proposed strike, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation said on Thursday.

Hire bus owners met Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar to inform him of certain issues, including those that arose after the introduction of the Mahalakshmi scheme for women which saw a surge in the number of passengers.

According to TSRTC Vice Chairman and Managing Director V C Sajjanar, a committee was formed to study their grievances after which they came to an understanding and the strike was called off.

