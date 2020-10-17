Owners can now upload data on Dharani portal

HYDERABAD

17 October 2020 23:56 IST

Government launches online facility for enlistment of non-agricultural properties for Dharani

The State government has further eased the modalities for updating the non-agricultural properties for Dharani portal.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar in a statement on Saturday night said to further supplement the effort, two new channels have been created for property owners in GHMC and other municipalities to furnish information. Property owners can access the portal and update details on their own using the URL www.npb.telangana.gov.in or using the services of Mee Seva

This facility of enlisting properties at Mee Seva will be available free, service charges payable to Mee Seva will be borne by GHMC/municipality concerned.

Property owners will have to furnish the Aadhaar number (to protect property from fraudulent transactions), mobile number (to send alerts/ information to owners regarding their property), family member details as declared by owner (for securing property rights of family members), photograph of owner (for printing on the maroon NPB), extent of plot/built-up area.

The information is required to be furnished by property owner on voluntary basis. However, properties of such owners would not be migrated to the new system, the release said.

Both the above channels are available with immediate effect for GHMC and municipalities. Those who have already enlisted through property through Mobile App need not enlist again using the above channels.

The modalities for registration of properties by NRIs, OCIs and foreign nationals will be issued separately.

It may be mentioned here that Dharani project has been conceptualised by Government of Telangana as a comprehensive system for safeguarding ownership and streamlining transactions related to immovable property in the State. A discretionless, transparent and hassle free system for instant registration and mutation of properties is being introduced. It will be based on Aadhaar enabled biometric verification of owner’s identity.

A digital database of agricultural properties has already been created and pattadar passbooks (green) have been issued. Now, a similar database is proposed to be created for non-agricultural properties for which maroon colour Non-Agriculture Immovable Property Passbooks (NPBs) will be issued.

The maroon passbooks will be printed with state-of-the-art security features. The data furnished by property owners will be stored in encrypted format on dedicated state government servers and will be used solely for the purpose of Dharani.

In this regard, requisite information is already being collected from property owners using a specially designed Mobile App. Over 24,400 officials have been deployed across the State to interact with property owners for collection of data. As on 17 October, more than 75.74 lakh properties have been enlisted.