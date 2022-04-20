Owner of Bhoiguda scrap godown arrested

Gandhi Nagar police arrested Doki Sampath, owner of Shravan scrap godown at Bhoiguda that took lives of 12 migrant workers in the fire accident on March 23, on Tuesday.

He was booked under Section 304 Part-II – culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Police had found that the scrap godown owner violated several rules and did not follow safety measures to avoid fire accidents.

The fateful day saw 11 of the total 12 migrant workers stuck in the scrap godown and they soon turned into char. The lone survivor Prem Kumar, the 12th man, who had saved himself by jumping off the window, succumbed to burn injuries on Saturday.