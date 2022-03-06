Owner arrested for abetment of shopkeeper’s suicide

March 06, 2022 21:32 IST

Chaitanyapuri police on Sunday arrested Rajanna, owner of a mobile shop premises, allegedly for abetting the suicide of his tenant Rajender Reddy. He has been remanded to judicial custody.

Mr. Reddy had filmed his last video on a cellphone, before dying by suicide on Saturday, and said that he was evicted by Rajanna without notice for not paying rent.

The victim who used to run a mobile store reportedly ran into business losses and was upset over the insult caused by Rajanna. The recorded video showed Mr. Reddy explaining the eviction incident and the pressure he was put to by the owner.

The victim also demanded in the video that accused Rajanna must pay ₹ 10 lakh compensation to his family.

Roshni - suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000