Own buildings to panchayats in phased manner: Minister 

Dayakar Rao discusses modalities with senior officials 

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
August 18, 2022 18:01 IST

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister E. Dayakar Rao has said that the government would take up construction of new buildings to all gram panchayats across the State in a phased manner.

Construction of the buildings including those for newly constituted gram panchayats would start soon in line with the assurance given by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in the Assembly as part of administrative reforms. Mr. Dayakar Rao, accompanied by his Cabinet colleague Satyavati Rathod, held discussions with senior officials on the funds required for the works and the modalities that should be completed.

The Minister said of the 12,769 gram panchayats across the State, 1,097 tribal habitations that were made panchayats including 688 in agency areas were lacking own accommodation. The same was the case with 2,960 gram panchayats in the plain areas taking the total number of panchayats without own buildings. In all, 4,745 panchayats including some which were functioning from dilapidated structures needed new buildings.

Works on these buildings would be taken up after receipt of applications from MLAs and public representatives in phases.

