Owaisi writes to LS Speaker

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urging him to include question hour in the Parliament session.
The move comes soon after it was reported that the Monsoon Session of the Lok Sabha, which begins on September 14, would not have question hour. In an email to Mr Birla, he said that during the Indo-China war in 1962, the question hour was suspended only after holding consultations with parliamentarians from different parties.
“In light of the above, I urge you to issue a revised Bulletin that accounts for Private Members’ Business as well as Members’ right (and obligation) to ask questions. As custodian of this House’s powers and privileges, I hope that you will take essential steps to preserve and protect the majesty of Lok Sabha,” an excerpt from the email reads.
Mr Owaisi suggested that the Lok Sabha earmark a day to deal with questions from parliamentarians. He further requested the Speaker to accept questions beginning September 2 so that they can be taken up within the stipulated time period.
In the recent past, the AIMIM chief announced his intentions of moving a Private Members Bill against the use of facial recognition by the government even as he cited the Supreme Court’s Puttawamy judgment to buttress his argument.
