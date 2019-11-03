Telangana

Owaisi urges RTC workers to resume duties

Expresses sympathy with families of striking workers

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi appealed to striking Telangana State Road Transport Corporation workers to consider Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s offer and report for duty.

Mr. Owaisi was speaking at party headquarters in Darussalaam on Saturday night and said he sympathised with the financial situation of workers.

“I understand you and your pain. I appeal to you, that you take up the Chief Minister’s offer. Accept it. There is poverty and price rise. It is indeed painful that several RTC employees have taken their own lives. Think about what CM has said and sit with him talk to him. He is our own person. Free yourself from the clutches of the Congress and the BJP,” he said.

The Member of Parliament from Hyderabad demanded that in case the TSTRC is privatised, the govermment must retain the ‘Z’ on bus registration numbers.

