Owaisi urges public to oppose Waqf Amendment Bill

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) called on the public to oppose the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, which he described as ‘oppressive and unconstitutional.’

In a statement issued to the public by means of a video clip, Mr. Owaisi urged citizens to raise objections to the bill within the 15-day period as prescribed - by September 13.

Mr. Owaisi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government of introducing legislation that would grab waqf properties, including mosques, khanqahs, graveyards, and agricultural lands. He underscored the urgency of the matter, requesting that objections be registered in large numbers before the deadline.

To facilitate objections, Mr. Owaisi stated that the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has provided a QR code, allowing the public to submit their objections via email. “I request you all to use your phones, scan the QR code, open Gmail, and send your objections,” he said, urging people to act before Friday (September 13, 2024).

The QR code, he said, would be made available in mosques, and local Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) will join worshippers for Friday prayers as part of the move.

