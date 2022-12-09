  1. EPaper
Owaisi thanks Gujarat voters, party workers; vows to strengthen AIMIM

‘We are not successful, but not discouraged,’ says the AIMIM chief.

December 09, 2022 09:45 am | Updated 09:45 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president, Asaduddin Owaisi. File photo

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president, Asaduddin Owaisi. File photo | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

After failing to open their account in Gujarat Assembly elections, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday thanked the party voters and candidates and vowed to strengthen the party in the State.

In a video-recorded message, Mr Owaisi said that despite not winning, the party remains undeterred. “We were not successful. Despite this, we are not discouraged, and there is no need to be discouraged. We all worked hard. I thank the voters who voted for us. I also thank (AIMIM) State president Sabir Kabliwala, corporators, and the AIMIM’s cadre, who worked hard throughout the day and night,” Mr Owaisi said.

The Hyderabad parliamentarian said that he would discuss the elections and work towards strengthening the party. He urged party members to continue working for the party. “I will visit Gujarat in the first week of January and meet workers to strengthen the party and decide a future course of action. This is the verdict of the people and we respect it,” he said.

