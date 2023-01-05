Owaisi tells Cong., BJP to learn from kCR

January 05, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - hyderabad

Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said that the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should take a leaf from the Telangana government book of initiatives that included a move to regularise colonies where those from weaker sections of society, including slum dwellers, were living.

Mr Owaisi’s remarks were against the backdrop of the Supreme Court staying the order of the Uttarakhand High Court that had cleared the decks for evicting thousands of families reportedly living on land belonging to the Railways.

Citing GO MS 118 of the Revenue Department, Mr Owaisi tweeted, “Every human has a right to shelter. In Telangana, on AIMIM representation, thousands of households got relief and will be allowed to regularise their homes at ₹250/sq yd. The market value in these areas is at least ₹50,000. The only criteria is that these are poor people.”

Mr Owaisi welcomed the Supreme Court order and said that they had taken a humane view on the issue and observed that 50,000 people could not be displaced in a week’s time. He also reiterated that the apex code pointed out the importance of rehabilitation of these residents.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadulul Muslimeen president described the Uttarakhand HC order as “absurd”.

Taking aim at both parties, he accused the BJP and Congress of hypocrisy, claiming that both had “routinely” regularised “illegal” settlements in Delhi. He sought to know why the Congress did not resolve the issue when it was in power in the State as well as the Centre.

“Modi government has regularised settlements twice, but according to BJP, Muslims only deserve bulldozers,” Mr Owaisi tweeted.