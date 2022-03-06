Owaisi seeks marathon for Old City
Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday requested the State government to organise a marathon for the old city area.
Mr Owaisi was responding to Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary, MAUD, who tweeted about the marathon which flagged off at Durgam Cheruvu.
“Sir please consider a Charminar to Hussain Sagar Marathon via Maozamjahi market ,Assembly Building,” Mr Owaisi tweeted.
Mr Kumar responded in the affirmative and said that it would be organised before peak summer. “Will certainly plan at the earliest before it gets too warm @asadowaisi @KTRTRS @GHMCOnline,” he responded.
