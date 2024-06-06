Owaisi secures largest number of votes from Bahadurpura, Madhavi Latha from Goshamahal

While the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency saw a shrill election campaign, on counting day on June 4, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen candidate Asaduddin Owaisi emerged as a clear winner with a margin of 3.38 lakh votes over Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kompella Madhavi Latha.

A closer look at data shows that while Mr. Owaisi got the largest chunk of votes from Bahadurpura Assembly segment (AS), Ms. Latha got more votes from the Goshamahal AS. The Assembly segment-wise vote breakup shows that Mr. Owaisi got 1,32,416 votes from the Bahadurpura AS. On the other hand, Ms. Latha secured 98,649 votes from the Goshamahal segment, a stronghold of BJP legislator T. Raja Singh. In what comes across as a contrast, Mr. Owaisi got the least number of votes in the Goshamahal segment — 37,131, and Ms. Latha got the least number of votes from Bahadurpura segment — 16,794.

The voting patterns indicate the demographic composition of these Assembly segments as well as voting patters. Similarly, the second highest Assembly segment from where Ms. Latha secured votes was from Karwan with 59,315 votes. On the other hand, Mr. Owaisi got 1,28,103 votes from the Chandrayangutta segment which his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi represents in the Telangana State Legislative Assembly.