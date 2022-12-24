Owaisi raises concerns over appointment of commissioner for Shahi Idgah complex

December 24, 2022 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said that the demolition of Babri Masjid had emboldned the Sangh Parivar.

Mr. Owaisi was speaking in the context of a Mathura court clearing the decks for a survey at the Shahi Idgah complex. Taking to Twitter, Mr Owaisi said, “After Babri Masjid judgement, I had said that it’ll embolden Sangh Parivar’s mischiefs. Now, a Mathura court has also appointed a commissioner to examine evidence inside Shahi Idgah complex. This is despite Places of Worship Act prohibiting such litigation.”

He also stated that the Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute was resolved in writing. “Please don’t preach “give and take” when one side is interested in constantly targeting Muslims,” he tweeted.