Owaisi raises concern over narrative on Gyanvapi Masjid

August 05, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday expressed apprehensions over a “narrative” that could be set if the Archaeological Survey of India report on the Gyanvapi Masjid in Varanasi goes public. He also said he was concerned that this would give rise to several Babri Masjid-like issues.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president was speaking to the media at the party headquarters in Darussalaam where he said, “When the Babri Masjid verdict came, I had pointed out that all these issues will come to the fore,” adding that the in Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir case, the Supreme Court spoke about the Places of Worship Act which states that “the religious character of religious place belonging to any community should not be changed.” The apex court had rejected the ASI’s report, he added.

He hoped and prayed that no other “December 6 and December 23” would ever happen. “Once the (ASI on Gyanvapi) report comes, some people will try to set a narrative. A narrative over the Babri Masjid was set, that a mandir was demolished to construct a masjid, the SC rejected it,” he said.

Touching upon the recent killing of four persons, three of whom were Muslim, Mr Owaisi said that in recent past he spoke in the Lok Sabha in connection with de-radicalising communities.

In connection with the communal violence in Haryana, Mr Owaisi sought to know whether the homes of those who killed Mohammed Saad, an imam of a masjid in Nuh, would be bulldozed.

