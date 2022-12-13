Owaisi questions PM on Dec 9 clashes with China, gives notice for adjournment motion for discussion in Parliament

December 13, 2022 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Against the backdrop of clashes between the Indian Army and Chinese army near Arunachal Pradesh, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM )president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday that alleged Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi was unwilling to accept the serious situation at the Sino-Indian border. China would continue to slowly and silently “invade”, he said.

Taking to Twitter the Hyderabad parliamentarian claimed that the Chinese increased troop strength near the Arunachal Pradesh border by 75% in August. He said that this was the same strategy that that country adopted in 2020, even as he questioned why the strength of Indian troops was not enhanced.

In another tweet on Tuesday, Mr Owaisi said that he had submitted a notice for an adjournment motion in Parliament.

The AIMIM chief urged the PM to take a political decision and that his party would support the move. “Wazir e Azam take a strong Political decision you are a self-proclaimed strong PM we will support you remove the occupation of Indian land by PLA . Let us start by having a full discussion in Parliament & take an MPs delegation to the exact place of 9th December clash I will come,” he tweeted.

‘Quoting a media report on Monday, Mr Owaisi sought to know why Parliament was not appraised of the development at it was in session. He said that the Indian army was “capable of giving a fitting reply to the Chinese at any time”, and alleged that a “weak political leadership” under the PM had led to the “humiliation”.

