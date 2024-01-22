ADVERTISEMENT

Owaisi questions arrests for screening Ram Ke Naam docu

January 22, 2024 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday questioned Commissioner of Police (Rachakonda) Sudheer Babu why police arrested a number of people for screening Ram ke Naam, a documentary centred around the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Mr. Owaisi sought to know why the screening was stopped. He further sought clarification on whether screening the documentary was a crime.

“How is screening an award winning documentary a crime? If it is, then the Government of India & Filmfare should also be jailed for awarding the movie. Please let us know if we need a pre-screening certificate from police before watching a movie,” he posted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Neredmet police arrested four persons, who were later produced before a court.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US