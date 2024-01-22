Owaisi questions arrests for screening Ram Ke Naam docu

January 22, 2024 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday questioned Commissioner of Police (Rachakonda) Sudheer Babu why police arrested a number of people for screening Ram ke Naam, a documentary centred around the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Mr. Owaisi sought to know why the screening was stopped. He further sought clarification on whether screening the documentary was a crime.

Can @RachakondaCop please explain why screening of the documentary Ram ke Naam was stopped midway & 3 people were arrested? How is screening an award winning documentary a crime? If it is, then the Government of India & Filmfare should also be jailed for awarding the movie.… — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) January 21, 2024

“How is screening an award winning documentary a crime? If it is, then the Government of India & Filmfare should also be jailed for awarding the movie. Please let us know if we need a pre-screening certificate from police before watching a movie,” he posted.

Meanwhile, the Neredmet police arrested four persons, who were later produced before a court.