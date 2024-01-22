GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Owaisi questions arrests for screening Ram Ke Naam docu

January 22, 2024 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday questioned Commissioner of Police (Rachakonda) Sudheer Babu why police arrested a number of people for screening Ram ke Naam, a documentary centred around the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Mr. Owaisi sought to know why the screening was stopped. He further sought clarification on whether screening the documentary was a crime.

“How is screening an award winning documentary a crime? If it is, then the Government of India & Filmfare should also be jailed for awarding the movie. Please let us know if we need a pre-screening certificate from police before watching a movie,” he posted.

Meanwhile, the Neredmet police arrested four persons, who were later produced before a court.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.