Owaisi lashes out at Congress candidate for allegedly calling Muslim voters “fanatic”

November 07, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - Hyderabad

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday criticised Feroz Khan, the candidate whom Congress fielded from the Nampally Assembly constituency, for allegedly describing Muslims from that constituency as “fanatic”.

Mr Owaisi was speaking at a public meeting in Ahmed Nagar which was a part of AIMIM candidate and former Mayor Mohammed Majid Hussain’s constituency.

“A man who says that this constituency’s Muslims have a Talibani mindset has been made a candidate [from Congress]. That they are fundamentalist. What did he say? That they are fanatic. What does that mean? That they are mad? You have to fight elections here many times, so that is why Nampally’s Muslims are fanatic? Do you even know how to spell fanatic? You have humiliated Nampally’s Muslims,” Mr. Owaisi said.

The Hyderabad parliamentarian said the AIMIM’s workers, including Mr Hussain, saw no religion when they delivered oxygen cylinders and concentrators during the COVID-19 lockdown. The AIMIM, Mr Owaisi, is with the people throughout the year.

