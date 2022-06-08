Owaisi lashes out at Al Qaeda

Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday maintained that Indian Muslims have rejected radicalisation and lashed out at terror outfit Al Qaeda after a letter reportedly surfaced in which they threatened to unleash terror.

“The name of our Prophet Muhammad PBUH is exalted and does not need terrorists like Al Qaeda to defend it. May Allah SWT protect our country from the khawarij who spread violence and besmirch Islam’s name. Hindutvavadis should know that Islam rejects terrorism,” Mr Owaisi tweeted.

The terrorist organisation reportedly released the letter days after two Bharatiya Janata Party leaders made comments about Prophet Muhammad which triggered a controversy and condemnation.