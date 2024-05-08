Owaisi is rich and old city is poor: Sameer Waliullah

May 08, 2024 04:30 am | Updated 04:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency candidate for Congress Mohammed Waliullah Sameer has accused AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi of amassing vast wealth while ignoring the city’s enduring poverty.

Mr. Sameer highlighted the stark contrast between the growing fortunes of some political leaders and the persistent poverty among their constituents.

“Hyderabad will remain a constituency of poor voters, but rich leaders if AIMIM or BJP wins,” he stated, emphasising that only a Congress victory could bring tangible benefits to the people.

He made these remarks during a media briefing ahead of a massive bike rally in the Karwan constituency on Tuesday.

Congress senior leaders, including Karwan Incharge Osman Ali Hajiri and others, participated in the bike rally and public meeting.

The bike rally, starting from Tolichowki crossroads near Rumaan Hotel, covered a long route through several locations, including Seven Tombs, Golconda Fort and Langar Houz before culminating at Puranapool crossroad.

