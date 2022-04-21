Owaisi heads to Jahangirpuri

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi reached Jahangirpuri, where the North Delhi Municipal Corporation embarked on an anti-encroachment demolition drive days after the neighbourhood witnessed communal clashes on Hanuman Jayanthi.

Party sources said that Mr Owaisi reached Jahangirpuri later in the evening on Wednesday and made his way into the neighbourhood. Local police stopped him after a certain point.

On social media, Mr Owaisi called the anti-demolition drive the Turkman Gate of 2020, a reference to the demolition incident in 1976, even as he criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party.

“Turkman Gate 2022 ,history tells you those in power in 1976 are a spent force in present times, this BJP & AAP should remember. Power is not eternal,” Mr Owaisi tweeted.

Describing the demolition drive as vigilante justice which would undermine the rule of law, the Hyderabad parliamentarian accused the BJP and AAP of collusion and questioned what they were doing for seven years. He questioned where the AAP MLAs were when the drive was in progress.

Mr Owaisi also said that the organisers of the Hanuman Jayanthi procession did not have permission and that the police should have acted faster, and seized weapons which members of this procession were carrying.