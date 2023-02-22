HamberMenu
Owaisi flays External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on China border issue

February 22, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi. | Photo Credit: File photo

Hyderabad Parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday criticised Minister of External Affairs S.Jaishankar over the India-China border issue.

Taking to Twitter, Mr.Owaisi sought to know from Mr.Jaishankar that why his questions on the subject were “denied”. He also accused the Centre of “running away from a debate” in Parliament.

“Bluster and bluff from the EAM will not solve the border crisis with China. It needs honesty and a willingness to accept the truth. The Minister has again shown today that the Modi government is scared of the truth, whether on 2002 Gujarat pogrom or on the Ladakh crisis with China,” he tweeted.

