Owaisi demands that duty-oriented police officers be posted after Medak riots

Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi expressed concern over the law and order situation in Telangana, and demanded that the Congress government post duty-oriented officers to keep communal conflagrations at bay.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president, at a recent public meeting, suggested that the Congress government analyse why communal incidents have happened in the past few months, including one near Sangareddy about four months ago. He implied that deteriorating law and order could affect that party’s electoral prospects.

“We hope that the Congress government in Telangana takes a note of this incident that has happened after 10 years. What is the reason? The first thing that they should do is post police officers who do not look at religion [of people] but only work with the perspective of working for upholding peace. If anybody disturbs peace, irrespective of community, you take action against them,” he said after opining that timely action could have prevented the communal incident in Medak.

Mr Owaisi also demanded that the Telangana government extend financial assistance to the hospital in Medak which was attacked after the mob got to know that people were being treated there. “People from the Muslim community were beaten. They went to the hospital of our Hindu brother. They rushed into the hospital. They damaged the equipment and his car. The doctor there said that he is not concerned about Hindu-Muslim and that he was there to treat patients,” Mr Owaisi said.

Touching upon the controversy over the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), Mr Owaisi described it as an exercise that would benefit those with means. He criticised the BJP government and claimed that the National Testing Agency was ruined. He demanded a re-test of all students under the watchful eye of the Supreme Court.

Mr Owaisi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence over the NEET fiasco. He said that while the Prime Minister tends to term those appearing for exams as “exam warriors”, the BJP government had waged war against students and the dreams of their parents.