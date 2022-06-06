Owaisi demands BJP national spokesperson be arrested immediately

AIMIM chief asks who will be responsible if hate violence builds up against Indians in Gulf countries

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma, president of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi has demanded the suspended party national spokesperson be arrested immediately.

Addressing a press conference held in Hyderabad on Monday, Hyderabad Member of Parliament Asaduddin has asked why it took 10-days to take the action.

Explaining the chronology, Mr. Owaisi said that BJP took action when Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu was informed, during his flight just before reaching Qatar, that a banquet in his honour was cancelled.

“When the Vice President was in Qatar, Qatar government called our Ambassador and asked for apology as a spokesperson of the BJP spoke lies and nonsense, about Prophet Mohammad. After that, the BJP has immediately suspended the national spokesperson,” he explained.

Stating that he has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action against the national spokesperson (Nupur Sharma) while addressing a public gathering in Bhiwandi (Maharashtra), Mr Owaisi said that the PM has acted against the national spokesperson in a helpless situation when the issue became big in Gulf countries.

“This is wrong as you were supposed to take action 10 days ago,” he said, questioning how was his demand and voice any less compared to leaders of foreign countries.

Listing out number of Indians staying in Gulf and other countries, he asked the PM who will be responsible if hostility and hate violence against Indians builds up in the Gulf Countries. “What is your Foreign Policy PM? You have destroyed it. Domestic hate politics is converted into foreign policy,” he said.

The Hyderabad MP has asked if it wasn’t true that Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which sells oil to India has increased the prices of oil from two dollars to six dollars, while it is sold it at only two dollars to America.