Owaisi demands an increase in quota for backward Muslims

Member of Parliament from Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday demanded that Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao enhance the quota for backward Muslims from the existing 4%.

Mr. Owaisi was speaking at an event at the headquarters of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in Darussalaam, where he cited the report of the Telangana government-appointed G. Sudheer Committee. The Committee studied the socio-economic conditions of Muslims in Telangana and submitted its report to the State government in 2016.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president stated that the Committee after studying the backwardness of the Muslim community had recommended an enhancement of quota of 9% to 12%.

Quoting from the report, Mr. Owaisi said that the highest dropout rate is seen among Muslims and pointed out that a paucity of funds to pay for education remains the primary reason for this. He also said that 16% of Muslims have never been to an educational institution, only 5% complete intermediate and 10% get bank loans. He also said that only 1.43% of Muslims are gazetted officers.

Mr. Owaisi touched upon how the 4% quota for Muslims is being heard in the Apex Court, and demanded that the Telangana government put in place a strong team to put forward its case for the protection of these reservations.