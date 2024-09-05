ADVERTISEMENT

Owaisi demands action against those involved in Jainoor violence

Published - September 05, 2024 02:47 am IST - HYDERABAD

Cow vigilantes are being empowered by the Haryana government, says Hyderabad parliamentarian

The Hindu Bureau

Asaduddin Owaisi | Photo Credit: ANI

Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday demanded that all those involved in the Jainoor communal violence be booked and apprehended, even as insisted that no anti-social element should be allowed to take law into their hands.

Mr. Owaisi was speaking to the media at the party headquarters in Darussalaam where he said that he spoke to Director General of Police Jitender, who assured him that the situation was being closely monitored. “The DGP has assured me. The Asifabad SP (Superintendent of Police) should normalise the situation. All those involved in the violence should be arrested,” Mr Owaisi said, adding that it was unacceptable that vandals damage property, two-wheelers, and torch objects.

“I appeal to the government of Telangana that nobody should be allowed take law into their own hands. Those indulging in violence should be all apprehended,” he said. Touching upon the incident of a youth being killed by cow vigilante groups, Mr Owaisi accused the Haryana government of empowering them. Describing gau rakshaks as raakshas, he sought to know how they have access to weapons. “The Haryana government is protecting them, giving them weapons and positioning them on the roads,” he said, adding that while the vigilantes expressed regret over killing a Brahmin, they failed to realise that they were killing a human being.

Mr Owaisi took to X, and thanked the DGP for evacuating students of school and madrassa.

