ADVERTISEMENT

Owaisi criticises Nitish Kumar for releasing Anand Mohan Singh

April 27, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for allowing the release of gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh, who led a mob that killed the then Gopalgunj District Magistrate G Krishnaiah.

Speaking to the media at party headquarters in Darussalaam, Mr Owaisi said that he stands by Mr Krishnaiah’s family.

“The decision of the Bihar government (to release Anand Mohan Singh) is like murdering Mr Krishnaiah for the second time. It is unfortunate that the IAS officers’ association in Bihar is silent about this,” Mr Owaisi said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Owaisi criticised the amendment brought about to the Bihar Prison Manual in which the murder of a public servant on duty clause was reportedly removed from the list of cases for which release from jail cannot be considered, and sought to know that given the development, which civil servant would want to put his or her life in danger and work for the poor.

Demanding that the Bihar government reconsider the decision, Mr Owaisi lashed out at Mr Kumar, “We want to ask: one who made tall claims about not compromising the stand against corruption and communalism, why have you taken this decision?”

“Nitish Kumar is moving across the country in the name of the unity of the opposition and projecting himself as a prime ministerial candidate, what is the message you are giving the country? Will you tell the Dalit community of the country ahead of 2024 that you have released a man who killed a Dalit officer?” Mr Owaisi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US