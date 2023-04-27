HamberMenu
Owaisi criticises Nitish Kumar for releasing Anand Mohan Singh

April 27, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for allowing the release of gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh, who led a mob that killed the then Gopalgunj District Magistrate G Krishnaiah.

Speaking to the media at party headquarters in Darussalaam, Mr Owaisi said that he stands by Mr Krishnaiah’s family.

“The decision of the Bihar government (to release Anand Mohan Singh) is like murdering Mr Krishnaiah for the second time. It is unfortunate that the IAS officers’ association in Bihar is silent about this,” Mr Owaisi said.

Mr Owaisi criticised the amendment brought about to the Bihar Prison Manual in which the murder of a public servant on duty clause was reportedly removed from the list of cases for which release from jail cannot be considered, and sought to know that given the development, which civil servant would want to put his or her life in danger and work for the poor.

Demanding that the Bihar government reconsider the decision, Mr Owaisi lashed out at Mr Kumar, “We want to ask: one who made tall claims about not compromising the stand against corruption and communalism, why have you taken this decision?”

“Nitish Kumar is moving across the country in the name of the unity of the opposition and projecting himself as a prime ministerial candidate, what is the message you are giving the country? Will you tell the Dalit community of the country ahead of 2024 that you have released a man who killed a Dalit officer?” Mr Owaisi said.

