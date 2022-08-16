Owaisi criticises Modi for release of Bilkis Bano rape convicts

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president said that the convicts, who were her neighbours, had raped Bilkis Bano who was pregnant at the time

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
August 16, 2022 16:24 IST

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party in Gujarat for releasing, under its remission policy, 11 people who were convicted in the Bilkis Bano case.

Speaking to the media at party headquarters in Darussalam, he said, “We condemn this. The country is watching how the BJP gives only lip service to women’s empowerment and respect for women. But when it comes to Muslim women, they forget them.”

Bilkis Bano's family surprised on release of 11 life term convicts in case of her gang rape and kin murder

Mr. Owaisi sought to know from the PM whether the release of these convicts is an example of women’s empowerment, a subject the latter touched upon. He also charged the BJP with being biased and said that the party takes decisions that “benefit one community”.

“If that is the case, then release those who are in jail for Godhra, Rubina Memon who has been in jail for 17 years, despite the vehicle not being in her name. Those who are in jail for the Vadodra serial blasts. But you (BJP) are biased toward only one community. This is the reality of the BJP,” he said.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president said that the convicts, who were her neighbours, had raped Ms. Bano who was pregnant at the time and had also raped and killed four of her relatives.

Mr. Owaisi said the Supreme Court had directed the State Government to decide, based on merit, applications for release. However, he pointed out that the apex court had not ordered their release.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He said that if legality permits, the remission should be cancelled.

