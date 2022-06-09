Asaduddin Owaisi criticises Delhi police for FIR on him

Asaduddin Owaisi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

June 09, 2022 21:42 IST

Delhi Police suffering from ‘both sideism’ or ‘balance-waad’ syndromes, says MP

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday criticised the Delhi Police for including his name in an FIR without specifying the crime. He also accused the police of indulging in “both sideism” and charged them with lacking courage to pursue cases against others such as those involved in the Dharam Sansad.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Owaisi stated, “Delhi Police is suffering from “both sideism” or “balance-waad” syndromes. One side has openly insulted our Prophet while the other side has been named to assuage BJP supporters and make it look like there was hate speech on both sides.”

In another tweet he pointed out, “Also note that the hate speech was by ruling party spokespersons & by prominent “Dharam Gurus” with close links to ruling party. This is being equated to random posts on social media with no social or political standing. In my case FIR isn’t even saying WHAT was offensive,” even as he claimed that Yati Narsinghanand, those involved in the Dharam Sansad, former Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Nupur Sharma, and BJP leader Naveen Jindal, among others, have become accustomed to not being taken against action against.

The Hyderabad parliamentarian contrasted his claim with how Muslim students and journalists have been imprisoned “for the crime of merely being Muslim”. “Hindutva organisations have a culture where hate speech & extremism is rewarded with promotions. Eg., Yogi’s hate was rewarded with Lok Sabha seats & CMship,” he further tweeted.

Touching upon how he would deal with the FIR, Mr Owaisi said that lawyers would be consulted and the issue would be addressed as required. “We will not be intimidated by these tactics. Criticising hate speech and giving hate speeches cannot be equated,” he tweeted.