Owaisi criticises Congress stand on Ram temple

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday criticised Congress party and its leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for welcoming the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, , scheduled for August 5.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Owaisi said: “Glad that they are not pretending anymore. It’s okay if they want to embrace this extremist ideology of Hindutva but why all this hollow talk about brotherhood? Don't be shy, please be proud of your party’s contributions to the movement that demolished our Babri Masjid.”