Owaisi criticises Assam CM’s remarks

AIMIM president takes to Twitter to reject Sarma’s contention on population explosion

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday rejected Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s reported comments urging minorities to adopt population control measures.

Taking to Twitter Mr. Owaisi argued that the Centre had taken a stand against coercive family planning and said that total fertility rate replacement levels have been achieved.

“Assam CM has again started talking of “population control”. This is Hindutva-speak for blaming poor & marginalised Here are the facts @himantabiswa Assam has already achieved replacement levels of TFR 2.1. National TFR is 2.2. In simple words, there’s no population explosion,” he said, adding that per an economic survey Assam was one of the States where population was growing by less than 1%.

In another tweet, Mr Owaisi said: “Your govt should worry about skewed sex ratio due to barbaric practice of sex-selective abortions. It’s projected that even in 2036 Assam’s sex ratio will still be seriously skewed in favour of men. There’s a clear need to fight against underlying sexist cultural ideas.”