Owaisi alleges ASI report on Gyanvapi Masjid lacks rigour

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) report on the Gyanvapi Masjid was based on ‘conjecture’.

Mr. Owaisi quoted news reports on X (formerly Twitter) and indicated that the report lacks academic rigour. He further claimed that the report, which implied that there existed a Hindu temple under the ‘existing structure’, would not stand academic scrutiny.

“This wouldn’t stand academic scrutiny before any set of professional archaeologists or historians. The report is based on conjecture and makes a mockery of scientific study,” he posted.

The Hyderabad parliamentarian quoted scholar, the late Omar Khalidi, who was from Hyderabad but moved to USA, and further stated: “As a great scholar once said ASI is the handmaiden of Hindutva”.

