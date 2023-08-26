Overwhelming response to Education USA University Fair

August 26, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Over 3,000 students turned up at the 2023 EducationUSA ‘Study in the U.S.’ University Fair organised by the United States-India Educational Foundation here on Saturday.

The event featured in-person discussions with representatives of U.S. universities, advisers from EducationUSA and visa officials from the U.S. Consulate General, Hyderabad.

Acting U.S. Consul General and Consular Chief Rebekah Drame inaugurated the nine-day and eight-city tour on Saturday. The education fairs will also be conducted in Mumbai, Pune, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Chennai. The concluding event will be held in Bengaluru on September 3.

Ms. Drame remarked about the growing popularity of U.S.-India educational partnerships. She said that offline events such as this fair were important to help students and parents make informed choices about U.S. higher education options, learn about the U.S. students’ visa application process, and become aware of other aspects of studying and living in the U.S.

“The mission of EducationUSA is to help millions of students have a successful future,” she stated.

Officials noted that EducationUSA’s university fairs throughout India play a key role by providing students and parents authentic, and unbiased information, and help them take advantage of the wide variety of education options available at U.S. colleges.

Representatives from 40 accredited universities and colleges in the U.S. took part in the event, offering a range of academic programmes at the undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral levels. About 2,000 more students along with their parents walked in as the event progressed.

Session on visa

A special session by visa officials, who took questions from students and parents, drew a full hall at Novotel International Convention Centre.