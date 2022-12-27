HamberMenu
Overseas job seekers told to spread brand Telangana

Training for nursing job opportunities in Japan launched

December 27, 2022 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has asked those going out from the State for employment opportunities in other countries to spread brand Telangana by working hard for the job they are being picked up for.

Speaking at a special training programme organised at the Telangana State Institute of Rural Development (TSIRD) for 25 nursing graduates selected for employment opportunities in Japan under registered recruitment agency for specified skill workers Navis HR here on Tuesday he said there were huge opportunities for nursing professionals in the developed countries as the profession was given a lot of prominence and respect.

He hoped that the 25 candidates selected for the training programme would get offer letters from the Japan employers by February-end. He suggested them to learn Japanese language with resolve and employment for them in Japan would not only help their families financially but also would help the country get foreign exchange. The State government would help the candidates and their families in their pursuit for better livelihoods.

Those selected for job opportunities in Japan would also be role models for others aspiring for better livelihoods. He stated that they were being trained under the “job abroad” programme of the Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Ltd (TOMCOM) and Labour, Employment and Training Department of the State government.

The Chief Secretary explained that the State government was establishing government medical colleges in all districts and 17 of the them had already started functioning. Nursing and paramedical colleges were also being opened along with the medical colleges.

Special Chief Secretary (Employment) and Vice Chairperson of TOMCOM I. Rani Kumudini said the State government had taken up the training for overseas job aspirants to prevent cheating at the hands of middlemen and brokers. Secretary (PR&RD) Sandeep Kumar Sultania said as part of the training, a Japanese food festival, one-day cultural event on Japanese culture and traditions would also be held.

Secretary (Health) S.A.M. Rizvi, Director of Medical Education K. Ramesh Reddy, OSD (Health) to Chief Minister T. Gangadhar, CEO of Navis Takako Oshibuchi, TOMCOM CEO Vishnuvardhan Reddy and others also spoke.

