Overnight rain batters Hyderabad, red alert again

July 27, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The city has ducked a major catastrophe by a very narrow margin, when the rainfall figures stopped short of matching the forecast of extremely heavy rainfall by the Meteorology department on Wednesday.

The rain overnight was moderate to heavy across various localities in the city, reaching a maximum of 6.6 cm at Miyapur. Most of the city recorded 4-6 cm rain, with areas such as Bandlaguda, Kapra, Golconda, Kukatpally, Malkajgiri and Shaikpet, receiving more than the city’s average rainfall.

The weather bulletin released by the Met department on Thursday issued red alert yet again for the city, and predicted another spell of heavy to very heavy rain and at times intense spells. There is high likelihood of thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with gusty winds, the bulletin said.

After July 27, the city may heave a sigh of relief, as the intensity of rains may reduce, though the skies may remain overcast with light to moderate rain.

Under the impact of heavy rain between Wednesday night and Thursday, inundation was reported at various localities. The Ayyappa Colony at Bandlaguda, which had been free from inundation after the SNDP work, was reportedly waterlogged for a brief while on Thursday morning due to backwaters from Bandlaguda lake. Ramreddy Nagar Colony at Boduppal too, experienced severe stagnation of rainwater.

There was heavy waterlogging on Tolichowki main road owing to incomplete SNDP works pertaining to Shah Hatim Tank. The road in front of King Koti hospital too was, under water causing misery to patients.

Roads everywhere have taken the worst beating, with pools of stagnant rainwater, slush, potholes, and large craters, giving an extremely hard time for commuters. People posted photographs and videos of the roads on social media and roasted the government and civic authorities.