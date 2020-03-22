Overwhelming response to Janata Curfew also sees sealing of Telangana-Maharashtra border

Response to the Janata Curfew from people in former composite Adilabad district was overwhelming as they stayed indoors to make the event a grand success. The only aberration, according to opposition party leaders, was the functioning of Sirpur Paper Mills (SPM) in Kagaznagar town of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district which put the lives of workers who attended duties at risk.

In-charge of Congress party affairs in Sirpur constituency, Palvai Harish Babu pointed out that the SPM management had ignored the call to participate in the Janata Curfew given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Management representatives, however, maintained that only workers on emergency work were on duty.

Ferry points sealed

The old united Adilabad district which shares a very long border with Maharashtra on its north, east and west was completely cut off with the neighbouring State as the borders were sealed to deny entry to all types of vehicles coming from Maharashtra. The sealing of ferry points on Penganga and Pranahita rivers in KB Asifabad and Mancherial distircts effectively cut off the water route for people from the neighbouring Gadchiroli district to gain entry into those districts.

There was a near three-kilometre long queue of trucks on either side of the NH 44 between Penganga river bridge and Mandagada village crossing as authorities allowed only goods vehicles with perishables to enter the district. The rest of the lorries and other vehicles will be allowed to go their way only after 6 am on Monday.

Meanwhile, villagers of Pipparwada in Jainad mandal, which is located on the NH 44 served meals and water sachets to the stranded lorry drivers and cleaners.

Pilgrims stranded

Authorities denied entry into the district to a bus load of devotees who were returning to their native places after visiting Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. The group of 46 consisted of devotees belonging to Vijayawada, Khammam and Hyderabad who could not return in a train owing to cancellations.

Elsewhere, people showed willingness to participate in the self-imposed curfew. Roads looked deserted almost everywhere including the far flung interior areas of Nirmal and Mancherial districts.