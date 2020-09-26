Overflow from Mallannasagar reservoir bund adding to farmers’ woes

Some fields already submerged, septic tanks full

Raju and several others of Tukkapur village in Toguta mandal have been facing a serious problem for the last few days. Their septic tanks have filled up with improved ground water levels. Reason?

Their village is in the vicinity of Mallannasagar reservoir. And the reservoir bund is a few meters away from their houses in the village. The village has two tanks, Somareddy Cheruvu and Dal Cheruvu, from where water used to flow to the Toguta Cheruvu. Also, rain water from the nearby forest reaches Somareddy Cheruvu, then to Dal Cheruvu and from there to Toguta Cheruvu.

During the construction of the Mallannasagar bund, the Dal Cheruvu almost got closed. As a result, water that fall in the catchment area get stored in one side of the bund and reach an overflowing level. Fearing the weakening of the bund, officials had spread tarpaulin sheets on the bund to let the water flow. As a result, some of the fields in the outskirts of the village were already submerged.

“As much as 1,300 acres out of a total 1,600 acres in the village is already acquired by the government. Only 300 acres remain with farmers. We have lost works at fields. And another pump house is coming up near the village. Villagers are worried and fear the worst,” sarpanch Ch. Chandram told The Hindu. He said that several houses lie a few metres away from the bund.

“Our houses are very close to the Mallannasagar reservoir bund and huge amounts of water are getting collected here. Already water has been released from the stored area, and that too without informing villagers. Some of our fields are submerged in rain water,” Raju said.