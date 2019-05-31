Overconfidence did us in: Vinod

Former Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP from Karimnagar B. Vinod Kumar has attributed his defeat in the Lok Sabha election from the Karimnagar constituency to overconfidence of the party rank and file after clean sweep in the Assembly elections in the district.

Talking to newsmen here on Friday, he said that the Narendra Modi wave had benefited the BJP in the elections. Besides, the jingoism propagated by the BJP after Phulwama and Balakot and other incidents had helped the BJP in the elections, he said and added that more than 90 % of newly enrolled voters voted in favour of the BJP.

The issues pertaining to unemployment, corruption and other public issues had no impact on this election, he said.

He said the Telangana movement had not stopped with the formation of Telangana State and they would continue their movement for solution to all problems of people of the newly formed State.

Reacting to a query, he said that the party had analysed the reasons for the defeat in the Karimnagar constituency. They would correct their mistakes and move ahead accordingly. He claimed that he had done his best for the Karimnagar constituency during his term including Smart city project to Karimnagar, launch of Kothapalli- Manoharabad railway line, several clearances to the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project and others.