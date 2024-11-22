ADVERTISEMENT

Overall revenue receipts of Telangana by October-end at just 41% of budget estimates 

Published - November 22, 2024 08:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Tax revenue stood at ₹82,135 crore, 49% of the quantum projected for the fiscal  

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev

Tax revenue of the State was shade better at ₹82,135 crore during the seven months which is 49.96% of the ₹1.64 lakh crore estimated in the budget. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

Poor run of the State’s finances is continuing for the seventh month in the current financial year with State registering overall revenue receipts of little above 40% of the target set in the budgetary estimates for the fiscal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State’s overall revenue receipts at the end of October stood at ₹90,844 crore, 41.06% of the ₹2.21 lakh crore projected in the budget estimates. Tax revenue was shade better at ₹82,135 crore during the seven months which is 49.96% of the ₹1.64 lakh crore estimated in the budget. Revenue through Goods and Services Tax at the end of October was shade above 50% at ₹29,526 crore of the ₹58,594 crore projected in the budget estimates while earnings through Sales Tax and State’s share of Central taxes too crossed 55%.

The State netted revenue of ₹8,359 crore through Sales Tax at the end of October reaching 55.59% of the ₹18,595 crore estimated for the fiscal and the State’s share of Central taxes during the period stood at ₹10,159 crore, 55.26% of the ₹10,159 crore estimated in the current fiscal. Non-Tax revenue remained a non-starter at ₹4,809 crore after seven months. This was just 13.66% of the ₹35,208 crore projected in the budget estimates. The same was the case with the revenue under Grants-in-Aid and Contributions which remained at ₹3,899 crore, 18.02% of ₹21,636 crore projected with just five months left for the completion of the financial year.

The State’s borrowings at the end of October however reached ₹35,120 crore, 71.30% of the ₹49,255 crore permitted by the Union Finance Ministry, according to the provisional data submitted to the Comptroller and Auditor General of India. The State reported a revenue deficit of ₹15,203 crore against ₹297 crore surplus projected in the budget estimates and fiscal deficit of ₹35,120 crore at the end of seven months while the primary deficit during the period was pegged at ₹19,968 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US