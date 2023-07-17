Over two years into its constitution, Social Security Board in need of boost

July 17, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana State Social Security Board for Unorganised Workers (TSSB), since its constitution more than two years ago, has met only thrice, prompting some members to express concerns over its functioning.

It was on March 13, 2021, that the Board was constituted. It comprises 28 members, including a Chairman, representatives of unorganised workers, those who employ unorganised workers, legislators, government officials, and civil society members. In January 2022, the government released draft rules on the Code of Social Security (Telangana State) Rules, which dealt with the TSSB as well.

“We have had only three meetings, one of which was online, and it is as if the Board is defunct,” said R. Venkat Reddy, a member of the TSSB, who is also from the MV Foundation. The first meeting, Mr Reddy said, was in connection with the constitution of the board, and the second meeting saw a disappointing turnout. “The mandate of the board is to give policy recommendations which will improve the functioning of the organisations and help unorganised sector workers,” he said, adding it appeared that there is a need to take interest in the welfare of workers and revive the TSSB.

The TSSB is tasked with making recommendations to the State government in formulating schemes that would benefit different types of workers in the unorganised sector, monitoring the performance of these schemes, reviewing the expenditure, and advising the government.

Mazher Hussain, who is also a member of the TSSB, and Executive Director, COVA, said that that unorganised sector workers are the most exploited. They need appropriate and imaginative policies and schemes for their well being and very survival as human beings, he said.

“The Board has experienced members from different specialisation who can contribute significantly but the concerned authorities are not taking the required initiatives as only three meetings of the Board were convened in over two-and-half years. A good opportunity provided by the Constitution of the Board seems to be lost and unorganised workers will continue to suffer,” he said.

Resolutions passed at the board’s third meeting included efforts to enrol workers in the e-Shram portal, embarking on an awareness campaign and making proposals for seeking funds for welfare schemes. Data suggests that there are about a crore people who are a part of the unorganised sector in Telangana. While there are around a lakh motor transport workers, another 11 lakh are transport and non-transport auto drivers.

Given that the TSSB does not include gig workers in its ambit, Shaik Salauddin, an office-bearer of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union, demanded a separate social security board for workers who eke out a living being associated with cabs, and restaurant, delivery and service aggregators. “Ahead of the elections we are demanding a tripartite board and a separate social security board for gig and platform workers,” he said.

TSSB Chairman V Devender Reddy remained unavailable for comment.