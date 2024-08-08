ADVERTISEMENT

Over one lakh Ganesh idols to be installed this year

Published - August 08, 2024 05:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Bhagyanagar Utsav Samithi (BGUS), which organises Ganesh festivities in twin cities every year, announced on Wednesday that more than one lakh Ganesh idols will be installed on September 7 and the grand final procession will be taken out on September 17.

The office for the 45th Ganesh festivities was opened at Baheti Bhavan in Siddiambar Bazaar on Wednesday with a puja by BGUS president Raghava Reddy, general secretary Rajvardhan Reddy, secretaries R. Sashidhar, and K. Mahender.

The BGUS has sought the State Government’s cooperation for conducting the festival in a smooth manner, said a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US