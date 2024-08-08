Over one lakh Ganesh idols to be installed this year

The Bhagyanagar Utsav Samithi (BGUS), which organises Ganesh festivities in twin cities every year, announced on Wednesday that more than one lakh Ganesh idols will be installed on September 7 and the grand final procession will be taken out on September 17.

The office for the 45th Ganesh festivities was opened at Baheti Bhavan in Siddiambar Bazaar on Wednesday with a puja by BGUS president Raghava Reddy, general secretary Rajvardhan Reddy, secretaries R. Sashidhar, and K. Mahender.

The BGUS has sought the State Government’s cooperation for conducting the festival in a smooth manner, said a press release.