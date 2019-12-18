Over half of BSNL staff Karimnagar opt for VRS, customers hit

Customers of the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) are facing the brunt following a majority of employees opting for the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS), and neglecting duty.

VRS was offered to those who had crossed 50 years. Against a total of 506 employees, 299 opted for the scheme in the integrated Karimnagar district. Though on their way out, they have to work till January 31, 2020. However, being in retirement mode, they are not attending customers.

For example, for the last one month, linemen have not addressed landline customers’ complaints. Similarly, broadband services were also hit with no internet services for over 10 days due to non-rectification of faults by staff. Ditto is the case with the Cellone mobile services with poor signals and frequent call drop.

Porting

With this, many customers are porting out to other providers. A decade ago, the BSNL had over 50,000 landline connections in the district. Now, according to December 1, 2019, statistics, it has come down to 10,992 connections, . Similarly, Cellone prepaid customers — numbering 3,86,399 on October 1, 2019, — had come down to 3,76,289 as on December 1, 2019. Likewise, broadband connections have also come down from 4,214 in October to 3,995 in December this year.

“BSNL was unable to provide basic customer services when it had abundant staff in all sections. How can one expect better services with a majority of employees opting for VRS?” asked P. Nagamohan, a customer. “For the last one month, my BSNL broadband service has become defunct. With no response from officials to get it restored, I was forced to opt for a private broadband service, which is responding instantly to any problem,” he said.

Admitting that employees after opting for VRS were reluctant to discharge their duty and causing hardship to customers, a senior executive of the BSNL said: “Employees have become emotional for being detached from the company and were unable to work in spite of visiting their offices daily. I hope the government would take some staff through outsourcing to provide better services to customers.”