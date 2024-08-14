ADVERTISEMENT

Over 950 police personnel deployed for CM’s public meeting in Wyra today

Published - August 14, 2024 08:39 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

Khammam police have made elaborate arrangements for Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s public meeting to be held in Wyra town in Khammam district at 3 p.m. on Thursday (August 15).

Over 950 police personnel have been deployed for the bandobust duty. The public meeting is being organised to mark the completion of the crop loan waiver up to ₹2 lakh, sources said.

Hordes of farmers from various parts of erstwhile Khammam and neighbouring districts are expected to participate in the public meeting.

Khammam Police Commissioner Sunil Dutt, on Wednesday, made an on the spot assessment of the bandobust arrangements at the venue of the public meeting.

In Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, police have made tight security arrangements at Pusugudem village in Mulakalapally mandal, where the Chief Minister will switch on three pumps of the Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project (SRLIP) on Thursday afternoon.

