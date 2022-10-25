Over 90% seats in Computer Science filled, Civil and Mechanical get poor response

15,447 seats in Engineering remain vacant while 2,393 were not allotted any seat despite a rank

After the final phase of seat allotments in engineering colleges this year, 15,447 seats remained vacant even as 2,393 candidates were not allotted seats as they failed to give more options in web counselling.

A press release from convenor of admissions Navin Mittal said that 79,346 engineering seats were available in 177 colleges and 63,899 were allotted during the three phases of counselling. One university college and 27 private colleges recorded 100% seat allotment while no college went without a seat being filled.

The Computer Science Engineering stream saw 100% seats filled in several streams like Artificial Intelligence, Computer Engineering, and Computer Science and Technology, while most of the other courses in this stream saw more than 90% admission. Out of the 49,031 seats available in Computer Science courses, 45,775 were filled and 3,256 remained vacant.

In Electronics and Electrical stream, out of the 18,825 available seats, 14,265 were filled and 4,560 remained vacant. In Civil, Mechanical and Allied streams, 3,328 seats were filled out of the 10,286 available and 6,958 remained vacant.

Students who received seat allotment have to self report online and pay the tuition fee on the website, https://tseamcet.nic.in/, on or before October 28. The provisional allotted seat automatically stands cancelled, if candidates fail to self report online or pay the tuition fee before the deadline.

Though officially not announced, the engineering classes are likely to commence from November 1 or 2.