Over 9 lakh applications for Group IV exams

February 02, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Hyderabad

With a day left for the deadline to expire for applications to Group IV services recruitment drive, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) received 9.15 lakh applications on Thursday.

The TSPSC had earlier fixed January 30 as the last date for applications but extended it to February 3 on demand from various quarters.

The TSPSC announced that the written exam (objective type - OMR based) for Group IV will be conducted on July 1 in all 33 districts, in English and Telugu and English and Urdu.

Paper I in General Studies will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and Paper II in Secretarial Abilities will be from 2.30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Both papers carry 150 marks each.

The commission also released the dates for various competitive exams of agencies other than it, including Civils conducted by UPSC on May 28. The same day Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) exam will also be held. The Civil Services (Mains) exam will be held from September 15 to 19.