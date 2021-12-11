Over 84k COVID patients treated at Gandhi Hospital

1,688 women out of 84,127 patients gave birth at the hospital

A total of 84,127 COVID patients underwent treatment at Gandhi Hospital during the first and second waves of the pandemic.

For the initial few months of the first wave, COVID patients were mainly admitted at Gandhi Hospital. By June 2020, corporate hospitals were also allowed to admit such patients.

COVID nodal officer at the government tertiary care hospital (Gandhi Hospital) Dr. T. Prabhakar Reddy said that these 84,127 patients included 1,688 women who gave birth at the hospital, and 3,762 children (below 14 years).

Since corporate hospitals charged exorbitant prices for COVID treatment, thousands of people preferred government hospitals, especially those who needed specialists’ services. Around 8,178 dialysis sessions were offered to patients with chronic kidney diseases.

Whenever a new health crisis emerged during the two waves, Gandhi Hospital was the best bet to admit patients. When a large number of patients were detected with Mucormycosis, patients were mostly admitted at Gandhi Hospital and Government ENT Hospital.

Dr. Prabhakar said that 1,786 patients with Mucormycosis were treated at their hospital and out of them, 1,163 underwent surgeries. “Around 5,358 patients with Mucormycosis were treated at the Out-Patient department. People used to come even from neighbouring States like Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka,” he said.

Over 113 patients with COVID were operated on an emergency basis like those who suffered from critical injuries in accidents. Currently, there are only 44 patients at the hospital with COVID. Of them, 10 have Mucormycosis.