Over 800 lost mobile phones worth ₹2.40 crore returned to original owners

Published - October 23, 2024 06:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Cyberabad police returned 800 stolen and lost mobile phones worth ₹2.40 crore to the owners during an event at Cyberabad Commissionerate’s main conference hall.

Cyberabad police returned 800 stolen and lost mobile phones worth ₹2.40 crore to the owners during an event at Cyberabad Commissionerate's main conference hall.

The Cyberabad police on Wednesday handed over 800 lost mobile phones to their owners, that are worth ₹2.40 crore. They recovered the phones over the past 35 days.

Of these, 135 were recovered by Madhapur Central Crime Station (CCS), 140 by Balanagar CCS, 101 by Medchal CCS, 133 by Rajendranagar CCS, 72 by Shamshabad CCS, 105 by Medchal zone and 101 by the IT Cell, DCP Crimes K. Narasimha said.

Stating that purchase or sale of stolen items is an offence, the official highlighted how cyber criminals are using such devices to not only access sensitive and personal information of the victims but also contact citizens for various frauds. “Cyber crimes are on the rise and fraudsters are using tactics like making inappropriate video calls to blackmail individuals. Despite high levels of education, many people are still unaware of how to prevent stolen mobile phones from being misused,” he said.

The police encouraged citizens to report lost or stolen mobile phones at their nearest police station or through the CEIR portal to prevent misuse and speed up recovery.

