Over 60k tests performed in a day

Telangana records 204 fresh cases, two fatalities on Monday

After a gap of five-and-a-half months, over 60,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the State on Monday. Such high testing was last conducted between August 25 and September 11 last year.

A few days ago, Health Minister Eatala Rajender had directed officials to increase the number of tests to 50,000 per day given a spurt in the caseload of neighbouring States.

A maximum of 40,000 samples were being tested on a daily basis from March 1 to 13. On Monday, 60,263 people were examined and 204 were detected with the novel coronavirus. Results of 439 were awaited.

The new 204 cases include 37 from Greater Hyderabad region, 14 from Medchal-Malkajgiri and 12 from Rangareddy. No case was recorded in Mahabubabad.

So far, 92,99,245 samples have been put to test, leading to the detection of 3,01,522 positive cases. Of the total cases, 2,015 were active while 2,97,851 have recovered. With two fresh fatalities, the death toll is now at 1,656.